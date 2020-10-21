By Memorial Funeral Home. This obituary will originally appeared here.

Joycelynn L. Lassiter-Perry, 54, of Newport, RI, passed away on October 18, 2020. Joycelynn was born in Providence, RI to the late Richard Young and Caroline Lassiter. Joycelynn was the wife of Wallace Perry III.

Joyce loved her grandchildren, they were her whole world. She talked highly of them. Joyce had many titles, but NANA was her favorite. Joyce loved her sons Robert (Robbie) and Frankie (Tink Tink). She also loved being a loving wife to her husband (Wally) Wallace Perry III. Joyce was fondly known for sharing her cooking skills with her family and friends. She also cooked for the Park Holm senior center and volunteered her cooking to many local community events. She was also a proud member of Easton Star. It was rare to see Joyce without her signature lipstick in red, her favorite color. Always dressed for the occasion, Joyce’s closet overflowed with clothing, shoes, purses and of course her gold jewelry. She was the life of the party, you would always find her dancing and enjoying herself.

“SHE WILL BE TRULY MISSED”

-Advertisement -

Joycelynn is survived by her husband Wallace Perry III, her two sons Robert Lassiter and his wife Marijane, Frankie Thomas Jr and his wife Kasia. Seven grandchildren: Jayda, Siarra, Nyannah, Emanie, Frankie 3rd, Amaria and Averi which she adored.

Brothers Larry Lassiter, Willie Allen, Willard Allen. Sisters Patricia Coleman, Antoinette Summerville, Beverly Johnson and Ashtina Lassiter. In addition, she was preceded in death by her brothers Harold Lassiter and J.Van Allen.

She also leaves behind her aunts Marthann Lassiter Davis and Alice Mae Wilkins of Norfolk Virginia and a host of Nieces, Nephews and cousins.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 27, at Community Baptist Church, 55 Dr. Marcus Wheatland Blvd, Newport, RI from 9-10 AM. Following visitation, a funeral service will be held in the church at 10 AM.

Burial will be private.