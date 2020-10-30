Obituary | Gary A. Kosegarten

This obituary originally appeared on O’Neill Hayes Funeral Home.

Gary Arthur “Kose” Kosegarten,77, a resident of Ft. Myers, FL, since 2008, formerly of Norwich, CT, passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020 in Ft. Myers, FL. He was born November 12, 1942 in Newport, RI to Hermann and Marion Kosegarten.



Gary proudly as a United States Navy Submariner from 1961-1969 on the USS Robert E. Lee SSBN601 and the USS Sam Houston SSBN609. He worked for Electric Boat in Groton, CT as a program manager for Trident Submarine Construction. After 37 years of service and having held several different positions at E.B., he retired in 2008. He earned a B.B.S from the University of Connecticut in 1991.



Gary was an engaged dad – coaching Little League, teaching his kids to draw, and making Halloween costumes from scratch. He loved taking his family sailing, on skiing trips, and on vacations abroad, where he loved to practice the local language. He had a knack for documenting family events through videography due to his incredible ability to remember details combined with his love of people. He enjoyed ‘gourmet’ cooking for friends and family. He was an avid reader of history. And, having grown up in his beloved Newport, RI, he felt happiest by the ocean. Involved in the local community in Norwich, Gary was a member of the German Club, played soft ball, and was a board member for the Norwich Navigators minor league baseball team. “Kose” never met a stranger, and the fun seemed to follow him. He always had a big smile for everyone and wanted to make sure everyone was happy. He enjoyed impassioned discussions of politics. He bonded with friends and his two sons through his love of Boston sports, especially the Red Sox. Gary leaves behind a legacy of funny stories, best told by his sons. He was a United States Submarine Force Veteran and is now on Eternal Patrol. Frater Infinitas.



He is survived by his loving wife of 8 years, Nora Kosegarten, of Ft. Myers; two children, Jay F. Kosegarten (Gretchen) of Exeter, NH and Brad Kosegarten (Lily) of Washington, DC; two stepchildren, Amy McCluskey of Ft. Myers and Earl Conklin of Ft. Myers; one sister, Brenda Burns (Billy) of Middletown, RI; one brother, Ronnie Kosegarten (Michelle) of Middletown, RI; seven grandchildren, Kaspar, Rainer, Zadie, Ava, Colin, Kevin and Kathryn; sister-in-law, Bobbi Kosegarten of Newport, RI; former wife, Barbara Kosegarten of Norwich, CT; and several nieces and nephews.



Gary was preceded in death by a brother, Conrad Christopher Kosegarten.



Visiting hours will be held Friday, November 6, 2020 from 9:30AM – 11:00AM at the O’Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring St, Newport, RI. A private burial will follow at the RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Exeter, RI.



Memorial contributions in memory of Gary Kosegarten are suggested to the United States Submarine Veterans Charitable Foundation by visiting www.ussvcf.org/donate or the Wounded Warrior Project, by visiting www.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate.