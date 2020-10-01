This obituary originally appeared on Memorial Funeral Home.

Karen M. Vinci, 56, of Bristol, passed away on September 25, 2020, in Newport Hospital.

She was the wife of Kerri J. Vinci-Brightman.

Born in Revere, MA, she was the beloved daughter of Harry and Barbara (Lundgren) Vinci of Port Charlotte, FL.

Karen worked as a videographer where her job took her to Europe for filming. She was a Market Manager for Cardinal Health Care. Her life’s interests were scuba diving, parasailing, surfing and biking. She had a passion for rescue animals and would take them on visits to area nursing homes while she delivered gourmet meals.

Besides her wife and parents, Karen leaves her loving brother, Paul H. Vinci, Jr., of Taunton, MA. She also leaves her two beloved rescue dogs Penny and Chip.

Services for Karen will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Robert Potter League for Animals, 87 Oliphant Lane, Middletown, RI 02842.