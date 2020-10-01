This obituary originally appeared on Memorial Funeral Home.

Middletown, RI – Gerald C. Browe, affectionately known as Jerry, 92, Middletown, RI, went home to his Heavenly Father on, Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at Newport Hospital, with his loving daughter, Darlene holding his hand before, during and after his death.

Born and raised in the Fifth Ward of Newport, Jerry was born on April 25, 1928, he was the son of the late Joseph Louis and Arline Rosamond (McLellan) Browe. He was the husband of the late Eleanor Browe.

Mr. Browe attended De La Salle Academy and Rogers High School. Mr. Browe served in the US Army during WWII in Germany while under sniper fire and drove many dead and wounded soldiers in his ambulance. He helped many soldiers with his medic training.

When he returned home from overseas, he worked for Newport Shipyard, Martin Aircraft Corp. of Maryland, Pratt & Whitney in Connecticut, and in 1953 the Central Torpedo Office/Naval Underwater Systems Center of Newport as a Mechanical Design Technician. After retiring from Civil Service in 1983, he worked for McLaughlin Research Corporation in Middletown. He retired from MRC in 2000. His Civil Service and MRC time amounted to a total of 47 years.

He also worked at the Robert Wood (Newport) Airport in Middletown as a commercial pilot flying air taxis. While being an air taxi man, he flew (then Senator) John F. Kennedy several times to and from Newport to visit Jacqueline Bouvier, among other dignitaries. He loved airplanes. Jerry was also an avid Radio Control Model Airplane Flyer all his life. He was a loving father, grandfather and great grandfather, and devoted friend. He will be missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his loving daughter, Darlene (Browe) Stokes, a son, Chris Browe, two granddaughters Ashley C. Stokes-Dennis and her husband Keith of Texas, and Kimberly M. Stokes and her ex-husband Jason Deloge, and his great grandson, Braydon Deloge. He is also survived by his cousins, Bob Greichen (Jr.), Mark Greichen and Sharon Greichen-O’Grady, and his dear friends Dominic Munafo, and Mr. and Mrs. Ernest Quarry among many, many other close friends.

Jerry was predeceased by his close friends, John Means, Norman Anderson and many others.

Calling hours will be held on Monday October 5, 2020 from 1:00 pm -3:00pm in the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, RI. A private prayer service will be held.

Burial will be private.

Due to health department restrictions due to COVID19, occupancy in the funeral home is limited to 15 people at a time, so wait times may be increased, facial coverings and social distancing is required.

