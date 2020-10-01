This obituary originally appeared on Memorial Funeral Home.

Clarence “Ray” Robinson, age 69, of Providence, Rhode Island, passed away unexpectedly at home on September 29, 2020.

Ray was born in Newport, RI to Clarence and Frances (Pendelton) Robinson. He worked for many years for the city of Newport as a heavy equipment operator. Later he worked for Electric Boat as a welder and the Volkswagen dealership in Middletown.

He moved to Providence 15 years ago and began volunteering for several organizations, being a living example of a giving and generous man. In his free time, he enjoyed fishing, especially at Sachuest Point and Ocean Drive, as well as cooking for friends or enjoying movies.

Clarence is survived by a son Stephen Putnam of Newport, two daughters, Deanna & Denise Robinson of Newport and a brother Bruce Robinson of Middletown, two sisters, Juanita Miller of Cincinnati, OH and Lorie Robinson Turner of Middletown. He also leaves 7 grandchildren, Griffin Ferretti, Jasmine Millington, Trey Lawrence, Jazmyn, John Jr., Malik and Reise Butler all of Newport RI. Ray also leaves two aunts, Eleanor Logan in Detroit and Lois Remong of Newport and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his parents and grandmothers Julia Robinson and Corneilia Remong and a brother Keith Robinson.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, October 4, 2020 with visiting hours from 2:00-4:00pm at the Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road, Portsmouth, RI.

Memorial donations may be made to Family Services of Rhode Island, PO Box 6688, Providence, RI 02940 https://www.familyserviceri.org/ or to RI Hospital Outpatient Dialysis Center c/o RI Hospital Foundation, Development Office, PO Box H, Providence, RI 02901.