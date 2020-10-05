This obituary originally appeared on Memorial Funeral Home.

Middletown — Angelina “Angie” (Daglis) Borodemos, 90, a long-time resident of 4 Rego Road, Middletown, R.I. died Sunday the 4th of October at the Grand Islander.

She was a native Newporter born on November 1, 1929, and the daughter of the late Peter M. and Mary (Petritis) Daglis.

Angie was the devoted wife of her beloved, the late Demo Borodemos. She was preceded in death by her son, Pastor Michael Gangemella.

She worked at the former Savings Bank of Newport for five years and for the Newport Public Library for 15 years. She received a B.A. in History at age 65 from the University of Rhode Island. She served with pride on the Board of Directors for the Middletown Senior Center.

Creating a little studio in her home, she spent hours painting memories of places that she visited on her travels. Many of her most significant memories were woven into stories, as she also had a flair for writing. She was a voracious reader and always reading a good book. As a lover of history, she was quite knowledgeable specifically regarding World War II–the war in which her husband served.

She is survived by her daughter, Donna McGoff, of Jenson Beach, FL, sister, Stella Volpicelli of Portsmouth, RI and daughter-in-law, Linda Gangemella of New Castle, DE. She is also survived by her stepchildren: Thomas (Susan) Borodemos of Naples, FL, Charles Borodemos of Naples, FL, Patti (John) Bartis of Naples, Stephen Borodemos of Groveland, FL, and John (Lisa) Borodemos of Groveland, FL.

Angie leaves behind 18 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren with two on the way.

The family of Mrs. Borodemos is greatly appreciative to the staff of the Grand Islander for the high quality of care and kindness of heart they provided her during her stay.

A private graveside service will take place at Island Cemetery Annex, Newport.

In lieu of flowers, please send check donations in her memory to the Middletown Senior Center at 670 Green End Avenue, Middletown, RI 02842