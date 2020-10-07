By Memorial Funeral Home

It is with great sadness that the family of Dottie Robertson Jackson announce her peaceful passing the morning of Sunday, September 17, 2020

Dottie was predeceased by her husband Robert Sr.

She will be missed by her children, Robert Jr, Richard, Ronald, and Rita as well as, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and a great-great grandchild. Also, cousins and numerous extended family members and friends

Due to the Coronavirus concerns, a private service of less than 15 people will take place at the Memorial Funeral Home in Newport, Rhode Island.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to be made in her name to the Vietnam Veterans of America. There is a form located at https://vva.org/donate/ for this.

The family would like to give Special thanks to Rita Jackson for taking time off from work these last two and a half years to care for Dottie at home full time instead of having her put in a home.