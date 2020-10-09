By Memorial Funeral Home

Dorothy A. “Dodi” (Gonos) Keckler, 87, of Middletown, passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 in Newport Hospital, Newport, RI. She was married to George E. Keckler Jr. at St. Simon Stock in New York, NY on July 9, 1955.

Dorothy was born in the Bronx, NY, she was the daughter of the late George and Martha (VonDiezelski) Gonos.

She is survived by her children George R. Keckler, of Middletown and Kimberly Keckler and her spouse, Knut Streitlien, of Boston, MA.

Dorothy was the sister of the late George E. Gonos of New City, NY.

Dorothy was a conscientious worker, and had a long career working for International Paper Company, the U.S. Air Force, General Electric, and as an accountant for the U.S. Navy.

Her family and friends remember her for her unyielding kindness, generosity, honesty, thoughtfulness, and gratefulness. She loved with all her heart and loved to have fun. She was fiercely devoted to her family and always doing something for others.

Relatives and friends may visit with the family Saturday morning, October 17, 2020 from 8:00 AM until 9:00 AM in the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, RI.

Masks and social distancing are required.

Funeral services will follow on Saturday morning from the Memorial Funeral Home, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM at St. Lucy’s Church, 909 West Main Road, Middletown, RI. Burial will follow at Middletown Cemetery.

For online condolences and additional information, please visit www.memorialfuneralhome.com.



In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that donations be sent to: https://gifts.rescue.org/product/education/year-school-girl?ms=gs_ppc_ye20_mc_191205&initialms=gs_ppc_ye20_mc_191205&gclid=EAIaIQobChMIturBsKKj7AIVDbbICh16dAsPEAAYASAAEgINWfD_BwE