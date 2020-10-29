This obituary originally appeared on Memorial Funeral Home.

Darrell J. Esleeck, 54, of Newport, passed away on October 5, 2020, at home, after a brief illness.

Darrell was born on November 29, 1965, in Newport, RI, and graduated from Rogers High School in 1983. While in high school, Darrell served as an intern at the Franklin Printing Company in Newport, where he was one of a handful of employees who were permitted to operate the antique press. He went on to drive tractor-trailer for several years, first for Bento Milk Transportation, out of Tiverton, RI, and then for Baxter Pharmaceuticals. Ultimately, he found his passion in building construction and finish carpentry. He was amazingly talented in so many aspects of the trade, and he took tremendous pride in every single project he worked on. His workmanship can be seen on much of Aquidneck Island and Cape Cod.

Darrell is survived by his mother, Adeline Esleeck of Middletown; his children, Michael J. Esleeck of Swansea, MA, and Shelly Morelli (Michael) of Walker, LA. Also, his siblings, Linda Michalek (Richard), of Portsmouth; Craig J. Esleeck, of Middletown; and Jamee L. Bartis, of East Greenwich. He also leaves two nieces, as well as great-nieces and a great-nephew. Darrell was preceded in death by his eldest brother, Brian J. Esleeck.

During his free time, Darrell loved to cook, especially for his family and friends. Aside from coming home from work and firing up the grill on more evenings than not, some of his favorite things to make were his “killah” clamboils, Shrimp Mozambique and insanely delicious baked stuffed lobsters.

Darrell will be deeply missed by his family and many friends, who will surely remember his kind heart, fierce loyalty and his natural ability to make us all laugh at some of the darndest things.

Darrell’s family wishes to thank the many people who have been so kind and supportive during this painfully difficult time and is so very grateful to everyone who has reached out to share stories and special memories.

Due to current circumstances with COVID-19, private services will be held at a later date.