Antone “Tony” R. Santos, 96, of Middletown, RI, passed away on October 21, 2020.

Tony was born in Middletown, RI to the late Joseph and Maria (Bragga) Santos. Tony was husband to the late Evelyn T. Santos.

Tony was a lifelong resident of Middletown. He proudly served during WWII in the United States Army. After returning from the war, he was an automobile mechanic for 32 years at George L. Silvia Auto Sales.