By Memorial Funeral Home

Anna Louise Flaherty born November 22, 1925 passed away peacefully at her family home in Middletown, RI on October 3, 2020. The daughter of Frank and Susan Nunes, Anna is predeceased by her husband, Theodore Flaherty, Sr. her brother, Frank L. Nunes, and her two sisters Edna North and Agnes Cayer.

She leaves behind four children; Theodore Flaherty, Jr., Margret Stepp, James Flaherty, and Francis Flaherty; nine grandchildren, Brendyn Vignets, Patrick Flaherty, Mark Flaherty, Jennifer Accaputo, Sarah Silva, Thomas James Stepp, Jason Flaherty, Erin Walker, Anna Sophia Flaherty; and thirteen great grandchildren Alexis Cimbrec Flaherty, Alexa Vignets, Shane Flaherty, Kent Flaherty, Ivy Flaherty, Mae Flaherty, Dean Flaherty, Andrew Silva, Ella Silva, Waylan Flaherty, Sophia Flaherty, Antonio Walker, Jr., and Alannah Walker.

Anna was a lifelong resident of Middletown born in Newport Hospital, graduated from Rhode Island College majoring in elementary education going on to be a lifelong first grade teacher. The services in light of the COVID 19 environment and the fact that several members of the immediate family are extreme high risk will be private.

-Advertisement -

In lieu of flowers the family request friends donate in Anna’s name to Hope Hospice and Palliative Care of Rhode Island, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, R.I. 02904