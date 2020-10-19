Obituary | Adelaide Mary (Almeida) Vidinha

By O’Neill Hayes Funeral Home

Adelaide Mary (Almeida) Vidinha of Middletown, RI, passed peacefully on Friday, October 16, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was a daughter of the late Jacintho and Nora (Bettencourt) Almeida. She was born May 10, 1930 in Newport, RI at the Ledges Estate on Ocean Drive.

She married her true love John J. Vidinha on July 18, 1953 and was married for 65 wonderful years. She was a graduate of Rogers High school in 1949. Lidy, as she was called was an avid cake baker. Her cakes were the center pieces of many weddings, birthdays and special events. She enjoyed nothing more than sharing her talents with those she loved.

Lidy leaves behind her son John A. Vidinha and daughter Suzanne V. Dugan and husband Jerry Dugan Jr. both of Middletown, daughter-in-law Sharon Keeley, grandchildren Meghan Kirwin and her husband Andrew Kirwin, Jason Vidinha, Lindsey Vidinha, Kelsey Dugan and her great-grandson Logan Scott Kirwin.

She was preceded in death by her husband John J. Vidinha, son Scott E. Vidinha, sisters Mae Johnson, Linda King, Ann Reis, and Nora Milne, her brothers John Almeida, Lee Almy and Jesse Almeida.

The family would like to thank, Pam, Maureen, Cheryl, Holly, Liz and Shelly. They were all such great caregivers to her. You all are the best and we thank you.

Visiting hours will be held Monday, October 19 from 4:00-7:00 pm in the O’Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring St, Newport. A Mass of Christian burial will be Tuesday, October 20 at 9:30 AM in Jesus Saviour Church, 509 Broadway, Newport. Burial St. Columba Cemetery, Middletown.

Memorial donations may be made to the Middletown Fire Department, 239 Wyatt Rd, Middletown, RI and the Middletown Senior Center, 670 Green End Ave, Middletown, RI 02842.

Due to the current restrictions and limited capacity, family and friends may visit as space allows, seating is limited in church. Masks and social distancing are required.