If you’re looking for a job in or around Newport, we’ve got you covered. Here’s a look at who’s hiring right now.
All jobs posted are within five miles of downtown Newport and have been posted/available in the last week.
This week’s job opportunities are presented by;
- 22 Bowen’s – Line Cooks – 22 Bowen’s
- 4M Building Solutions – Housekeeper
- Advance Auto Parts – General Manager in Training-Middletown, RI 7361
- Aldi – Full-Time Store Associate
- Aquidneck Pediatrics – Pediatric Medical Secretary – Temporary Position
- Atria Senior Living – Dishwasher – Atria Aquidneck Place
- AutoZone – Auto Parts Delivery Driver (Part-Time)
- Butterfly Effects – ABA Behavior Technician / Registered Behavior Technician (RB…
- C.R. England – Entry-Level Truck Drivers – Great Pay!
- Castle Hill Inn – Room Attendants – Castle Hill Inn
- Chili’s – Dishwasher – Middletown Chili’s
- Cumberland Farms – Cashier
- Diversified Car Care – Service Washer
- Embrace Home Loans – Junior Loan Officer
- Essentials – Merchandising and retail sales
- Eye Care for Rhode Island – Front Desk Receptionist
- Fast Freddies – Guest Service Associates/Cashiers 1st and 2nd
- First Student – Van Driver Virtual Hiring Event
- Gas Lamp Grille – Bartender
- Global Connections to Employment – FOOD SERVICE WORKER I
- Hammetts Hotel – Security & Guest Relations Officer
- Healthcare Services Group – Food Service Worker/Kitchen Helper/Dietary Aide
- Heatherwood Rehab – Maintenance Assistant
- International Manufacturing Services – Microelectronic Component Processor -Screen Department
- J2 Construct – Administrative Support/ Assistant Project Manager
- James L. Maher Center – Direct Support Professional (DSP) – Overnights
- Keller Williams – Keller Williams is Hiring & Training Motivated Real Estate A…
- Lifespan – Social Worker LSW
- Lucia Restaurant – SERVER- WAITSTAFF
- Main Street Hospitality – Front Desk Agent
- Maritime Tribes – Paper Slayah’
- Middletown Public Schools – 4-Hour Teacher Assistant REPOST – ANTICIPATED OPENING
- Mikel – Configuration Management II
- Navy Exchange Service Command – RETAIL SALES CLERK – Uniform Store
- Netsimco –Naval War Gaming Specialist
- Newport Animal Hospital – Veterinary Receptionist / Client Service Specialist
- Newport Beach Hotel and Suites – Front Desk Agent
- Newport Biodiesel – Renewable Energy Production Position
- Newport County YMCA – Lifeguard/Swim Instructor
- Newport Mental Health – Front Desk Receptionist
- Newport Public Schools – Assistant Army Instructor, JROTC Program, NACTC
- Norman Bird Sanctuary – Teacher Naturalist
- Northeast Engineers – Survey Field Crew Technician
- Ocean State Job Lot – Retail Stock Associate
- Performance Physical Therapy – Exercise Specialist
- Portsmouth School District – Anticipated Girls Basketball Assistant/JV Coach
- Pruitt Chriopractic – Chiropractic Assistant/Receptionist
- Rail Explorers – Exciting Bookkeeper & Office Manager Job
- Ranahan Business Consulting – Insurance – Licensed Customer Service
- Redwood Library – Communications & Social Media Coordinator
- Rite Solutions – Network Cable Technician
- Riverhead Building Supply – Facility Attendant/Customer Service – New England
- Robert Half – Full Charge Bookkeeper
- Safe Harbor Marina – Composite Technician
- Salve Regina University – Housekeeping: Salve Regina University
- Santander – Personal Banker, Avondale, PA
- ScanScape – Field Service Rep
- SEA CORP – AN/BYG-1 Maintenance Training Instructor
- Seasons Corner Market – Store Manager
- SHS Pest Control Corp. – Pest Control Technician
- Speedway –Cashier/Customer Service Rep
- St. Clare Newport – Dietary Aide/Server
- St. George’s School – Groundskeeper/Ice Center Maintenance
- Staples – Retail Sales Associate
- The Bay Voyage Restaurant – The Bay Voyage Restaurant
- The Home Depot – Freight/Receiving
- The Mooring – Bussers and Hosts – The Mooring
- The Navy Exchange – Human Resources Representative
- The Vanderbilt – Maintenance Technician
- Thor Solutions – Administrative Intern
- Ulta Beauty – Services Manager
- United Parcel Service – Seasonal Driver Assistant
- UPS Store – Full-Time Center Associate
- Unknown – Experienced Painter
- Unknown – Kitchen Help Needed
- U.S. Army – Infantry Candidate (Army)
- Visiting Nurse Home & Hospice – Social Worker (part-time)
- Walgreens – Pharmacy Technician / Pharm Tech Apprenticeship
- West Marine – Sales Associate
- Women’s Resource Center – Transitional Housing Case Manager
- Wyndham Destinations – Manager, Guest Services I, Club Wyndham, Long Wharf Resort
- Wyzant – MATLAB Tutoring/Teaching
What’s Up Newp