If you’re looking for a job in or around Newport, we’ve got you covered. Here’s a look at who’s hiring right now.

All jobs posted are within five miles of downtown Newport and have been posted/available in the last week.

This week’s job opportunities are presented by;

  1. 22 Bowen’s – Line Cooks – 22 Bowen’s
  2. 4M Building Solutions – Housekeeper
  3. Advance Auto Parts – General Manager in Training-Middletown, RI 7361
  4. Aldi – Full-Time Store Associate
  5. Aquidneck Pediatrics – Pediatric Medical Secretary – Temporary Position
  6. Atria Senior Living – Dishwasher – Atria Aquidneck Place
  7. AutoZone – Auto Parts Delivery Driver (Part-Time)
  8. Butterfly Effects – ABA Behavior Technician / Registered Behavior Technician (RB…
  9. C.R. England – Entry-Level Truck Drivers – Great Pay!
  10. Castle Hill Inn – Room Attendants – Castle Hill Inn
  11. Chili’s – Dishwasher – Middletown Chili’s
  12. Cumberland Farms – Cashier
  13. Diversified Car Care – Service Washer
  14. Embrace Home Loans – Junior Loan Officer
  15. Essentials – Merchandising and retail sales
  16. Eye Care for Rhode Island – Front Desk Receptionist
  17. Fast Freddies – Guest Service Associates/Cashiers 1st and 2nd
  18. First Student – Van Driver Virtual Hiring Event
  19. Gas Lamp Grille – Bartender
  20. Global Connections to Employment – FOOD SERVICE WORKER I
  21. Hammetts Hotel – Security & Guest Relations Officer
  22. Healthcare Services Group – Food Service Worker/Kitchen Helper/Dietary Aide
  23. Heatherwood Rehab – Maintenance Assistant
  24. International Manufacturing Services – Microelectronic Component Processor -Screen Department
  25. J2 Construct – Administrative Support/ Assistant Project Manager
  26. James L. Maher Center – Direct Support Professional (DSP) – Overnights
  27. Keller Williams – Keller Williams is Hiring & Training Motivated Real Estate A…
  28. Lifespan – Social Worker LSW
  29. Lucia Restaurant – SERVER- WAITSTAFF
  30. Main Street Hospitality – Front Desk Agent
  31. Maritime Tribes – Paper Slayah’
  32. Middletown Public Schools – 4-Hour Teacher Assistant REPOST – ANTICIPATED OPENING
  33. Mikel – Configuration Management II
  34. Navy Exchange Service Command – RETAIL SALES CLERK – Uniform Store
  35. Netsimco –Naval War Gaming Specialist
  36. Newport Animal Hospital – Veterinary Receptionist / Client Service Specialist
  37. Newport Beach Hotel and Suites – Front Desk Agent
  38. Newport Biodiesel – Renewable Energy Production Position
  39. Newport County YMCA – Lifeguard/Swim Instructor
  40. Newport Mental Health – Front Desk Receptionist
  41. Newport Public Schools – Assistant Army Instructor, JROTC Program, NACTC
  42. Norman Bird Sanctuary – Teacher Naturalist
  43. Northeast Engineers – Survey Field Crew Technician
  44. Ocean State Job Lot – Retail Stock Associate
  45. Performance Physical Therapy – Exercise Specialist
  46. Portsmouth School District – Anticipated Girls Basketball Assistant/JV Coach
  47. Pruitt Chriopractic – Chiropractic Assistant/Receptionist
  48. Rail Explorers – Exciting Bookkeeper & Office Manager Job
  49. Ranahan Business Consulting – Insurance – Licensed Customer Service
  50. Redwood Library – Communications & Social Media Coordinator
  51. Rite Solutions – Network Cable Technician
  52. Riverhead Building Supply – Facility Attendant/Customer Service – New England
  53. Robert Half – Full Charge Bookkeeper
  54. Safe Harbor Marina – Composite Technician
  55. Salve Regina University – Housekeeping: Salve Regina University
  56. Santander – Personal Banker, Avondale, PA
  57. ScanScape – Field Service Rep
  58. SEA CORP – AN/BYG-1 Maintenance Training Instructor
  59. Seasons Corner Market – Store Manager
  60. SHS Pest Control Corp. – Pest Control Technician
  61. Speedway –Cashier/Customer Service Rep
  62. St. Clare Newport – Dietary Aide/Server
  63. St. George’s School – Groundskeeper/Ice Center Maintenance
  64. Staples – Retail Sales Associate
  65. The Bay Voyage Restaurant – The Bay Voyage Restaurant
  66. The Home Depot – Freight/Receiving
  67. The Mooring – Bussers and Hosts – The Mooring 
  68. The Navy Exchange – Human Resources Representative
  69. The Vanderbilt – Maintenance Technician
  70. Thor Solutions – Administrative Intern
  71. Ulta Beauty – Services Manager
  72. United Parcel Service – Seasonal Driver Assistant
  73. UPS Store – Full-Time Center Associate
  74. Unknown – Experienced Painter 
  75. Unknown – Kitchen Help Needed
  76. U.S. Army – Infantry Candidate (Army)
  77. Visiting Nurse Home & Hospice – Social Worker (part-time)
  78. Walgreens – Pharmacy Technician / Pharm Tech Apprenticeship
  79. West Marine – Sales Associate
  80. Women’s Resource Center – Transitional Housing Case Manager
  81. Wyndham Destinations – Manager, Guest Services I, Club Wyndham, Long Wharf Resort
  82. Wyzant – MATLAB Tutoring/Teaching

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR