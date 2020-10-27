Looking for a new gig, job, or career in the Newport area? Get your search started here with our roundup of who’s hiring right now in and around Newport, good luck!

All job opportunities have been posted within the last seven days and are located within five miles of downtown Newport.

  1. 22 Bowen’s – Line Cooks – 22 Bowen’s
  2. Allison Barbera Beauty – Freelance Wedding Hair Stylists Needed
  3. Athleta – Brand Associate
  4. Balfour Beatty – Community Manager
  5. Banana Republic – Brand Associate
  6. Barnes & Noble – Bookseller – Temporary
  7. BJ’s Wholesale Club – (Part Time 30-37 hours) Bakery Clerk Job
  8. Brewer Street Boatworks – Social Media Coordinator
  9. Castle Hill Inn – Banquet Chef
  10. Chili’s – Dishwasher – Middletown Chili’s
  11. City Personnel – Real Estate Paralegal
  12. Colbea Eastside Enterprise – Cashier
  13. C.R. England – Entry-Level Truck Drivers – Immediately Hiring – Great Weekl…
  14. Dollar Tree – OPERATIONS ASSISTANT MANAGER
  15. Domino’s Pizza – Delivery Driver
  16. Dunkin’ – Crew Member
  17. East End Materials – Snow Shoveler
  18. Embrace Home Loans – Learning Specialist II
  19. Enterprise Holdings – Part Time Auto Detailer
  20. FlightLevel Rhode Island – Airport Line Service Attendant – Middletown
  21. Flint Audio Video – Audio Video Technician / Custom Installer
  22. Gap – Brand Associate
  23. James L. Maher Center – Direct Support Professional (DSP) Community Based Support (C…
  24. Leidos – Engineering Technician II
  25. Lifespan – Executive Assistant
  26. Looking Upwards – DSP (Direct Support Professional)
  27. Magellan Health – Pharmacy Technician (Remote)
  28. Marvel & Associates – Associate
  29. Maxim Healthcare Group – Teacher Assistant – ST
  30. Middletown Public Schools – Grade 2 Long-Term Substitute (Forest Avenue School) – ANTICI…
  31. NAPA Auto Parts- Parts and Counter Professional
  32. Newport Animal Hospital – Veterinary Receptionist
  33. Newport Chrysler Doge Jeep Ram – Entry Level Technician
  34. Newport County Regional Special Education Program – Anticipated .4 Teacher Assistant Pre K Ranger School – remai…
  35. Newport Mental Health – Residential Counselor (Per Diem)
  36. Newport Public Schools – Crossing Guard @ Pell Elementary School
  37. Newport Restaurant Group – Executive Production Chef – Newport Restaurant Group 
  38. Newport Restoration Foundation – Bookkeeper
  39. Ocean State Job Lot – Retail Stock Associate
  40. Old Navy – Brand Associate
  41. OPT Physical Therapy – Physical Therapy Aide
  42. Orion Talent – Sales Manager – Concrete Construction
  43. Panera Bread – Retail Team Member
  44. PAX – Community Coordinator
  45. Pepper Palace – Retail Sales Associate (Seasonal)
  46. Planet Fitness – Member Services Representative
  47. Prime Communications – Retail Sales Consultant- AT&T
  48. Purvis Systems – Laboratory Operations Manager
  49. Ranahan Business Consulting – Insurance – Licensed Customer Service
  50. Saltwater Holdings – Data Entry Contractor – Choose your own hours
  51. Salve Regina University – Assistant Director, Career Development – Salve Regina Univer…
  52. Santander Holdings – Part Time Teller, Newport, RI
  53. Silva, Thomas, Martland & Offenberg, Ltd. – Office Assistant
  54. SIG Insurance Agencies – Insurance – Licensed Customer Service
  55. Simply Self Storage – Assistant Manager
  56. Sodexo – Utility Worker
  57. Speedway – Cashier/Customer Service Rep
  58. SpotOn – Field Sales Representative
  59. St. Clare Newport – Receptionist (Part-time)
  60. Systems Resource Management – Marine Epoxy Painter
  61. The Home Depot – Cashier
  62. The Mooring – Bussers and Hosts – The Mooring
  63. The Vanderbilt – Server
  64. United Community Impact Group – Assistant Teacher
  65. U-Haul – Customer Service Representative
  66. US Department Of The Navy – NGIS MAINTENANCE WORKER NA07
  67. USPS – CITY CARRIER ASSISTANT
  68. Wag Nation – Grooming Assistant
  69. Walgreens – Pharmacy Technician / Pharm Tech Apprenticeship
  70. Unknown – Property Manager Helper $15/h
  71. Unknown – pt full charge bookkeeper
  72. Unknown – Retail Sales Associate 
  73. Unknown – Office assistant
  74. Unknown – Deckhand Wanted 
  75. Unknown – CARPENTER–with experience
