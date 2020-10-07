Norman Bird Sanctuary this week announced that it is carrying on a favorite fall tradition by launching an at-home Scarecrow Competition.

All are encouraged to share their creativity and support Norman Bird Sanctuary at the same time by building their own version of this seasonal staple.

Participants must purchase a Scarecrow Kit which includes a hay bale, twine, frame, instructions, and a yard sign to display with their creation. Information about picking up a kit, categories for judging, submission of entries, and the announcement of the winners can be found on https://www.normanbirdsanctuary.org/scarecrow-competition.

On Friday, October 30, Norman Bird Sanctuary will host Treats Along the Trails, designed to provide a safe and fun Halloween option for children and their parents. Guests are invited to wear their Halloween costumes for a walk on the trails, stopping at several stations along the way for nature-themed gifts and yummy treats. Afterwards, refreshments will be available for purchase on the lawn in front of Mabel’s Studio. Masks will be required and social distancing will be observed.

Those interested can sign up for Treats Along the Trails at https://www.normanbirdsanctuary.org/treats-trails.

Due to state health guidelines and regulations surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, Norman Bird Sanctuary’s 46th Harvest Fair had to be postponed until Fall 2021.