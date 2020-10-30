Norman Bird Sanctuary announces winners of inaugural Scarecrow Competition

Norman Bird Sanctuary is pleased to announce the winners

and runners-up for the first annual NBS Scarecrow Competition. The enthusiasm displayed by the community manifested in impressive creations and a great turnout for the competition. Forty entries were submitted for judging from all over Rhode Island, Connecticut, and Massachusetts.



The winners were announced on Channel 10 News by Meaghan Mooney on Friday, 10/30.

Scary

First Place – The Moneta family of Middletown, RI

Runner-up – The Smith family of Exeter, RI

Nature

First Place – The Coen family of Newport, RI

Runner-up – The Cherepowich family of Rehoboth, MA

Funny

First Place – The Janiesch-VanDerhoof family of Portsmouth, RI

Second Place – The Tewart family of Essex, CT

The proceeds of the competition (~$3,000) support the Norman Bird Sanctuary: a nonprofit wildlife sanctuary and environmental education center with more than 325 acres of diverse habitats and 7 miles of hiking trails.

The winners and all submissions can be found at www.normanbirdsanctuary.org/scarecrow-

competition.

About Norman Bird Sanctuary

Norman Bird Sanctuary is a 325-acre non-profit wildlife refuge and environmental education center, featuring seven miles of hiking trails in Middletown, Rhode Island. Its mission is to preserve and protect its native habitats and resources for the benefit of birds and other wildlife,

and for people’s education and enjoyment.