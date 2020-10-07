The Newport Tree Conservancy is inviting members of the community to join them in our effort to reforest Miantonomi Park. The Newport Tree Conservancy has been diligently planting about 30 trees per year and this year they have generous funding to double that to 60 trees.

“With your help, these trees will be for the community and planted by the community,” The Newport Tree Conservancy writes in a press release.” All ages are welcome, children accompanied by an adult. Masks and social distancing will be enforced. Limited spots are available”.

More Info From Newport Tree Conservancy

Volunteer Day: Tree Planting in Miantonomi Park

Sign up for one of two days

1 – 2:30pm Friday October 23rd or Saturday October 24th

Masks are required

Open to all, no tools or experience necessary

Volunteers must register by Wednesday Oct. 21st

Water and snacks will be provided

SIGN UP AT

https://www.newporttreeconservancy.org/miantonomi

Miantonomi Park is Newport’s largest forest, but this critical woodland is currently under dire threat from invasive understory species. Japanese knotweed (Reynoutria japonica), bittersweet (Solanum dulcamara), multiflora rose (Rosa multiflora) and other dense, hard to remove shrubs are taking over the woodlands.



Approximately one third of the mature forest canopy has been lost in the past decade, letting in light to the forest floor and allowing these invasive species to out-compete native species. If left unchecked, these invaders will expand their territory indefinitely, replacing the current forest with an impenetrable wall of brush.



Over the last three years, Newport Public Services Department has made progress in controlling these understory invaders through an intensive mowing program. In order to cement this progress and re-establish native trees in the woodlands, the Newport Tree Conservancy has received funding to conduct a reforestation project within a half-acre plot on the southeast corner of the woodlands.



In 2019, in collaboration with The Newport Health Equity Zone, and local volunteers, the Newport Tree Conservancy planted 30 new native trees; a combination of Rhode Island’s State Tree, red maple (Acer rubrum), alongside larch (Larix laricina) & sassafras (Sassafras albidum). This year, we are again asking for your help planting another group of native trees in the park. These new trees will help to stabilize current conditions in the woodlands providing competition to the invasive species.

GO TO WWW.NEWPORTTREECONSERVANCY.ORG For more info about the organization

The Newport Tree Conservancy is committed to reviving Newport’s aging urban forest and protecting the city’s heritage trees and the landscapes they grace. We are working with our community to respond to the increasing losses of native plant populations in our region and across the globe, and we are educating and engaging the next generation of green professionals, citizen foresters and conservationists.