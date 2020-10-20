via Discover Newport

This year’s eagerly anticipated Newport Restaurant Week returns with a remix fit for 2020. Restaurants participating in Newport Restaurant Week: 2020 REMIX will offer up deals of their choice for the duration of the event, November 6-15, 2020.

Fusing seasonal fall flavors into farm-to-table and dock-to-plate dishes, restaurants will offer a variety of deals and discounts throughout the program’s 10 days. Experience tastefully crafted prix-fixe menus, gift card deals, BOGO options, half-price raw bars, and more from 55 participating restaurants. The new structure has facilitated long-time participating restaurants to get creative with their offerings, while encouraging new restaurants to join in.

New participants this year include the newly opened Stoneacre Garden, The Living Room at The Brenton Hotel, Giusto Newport at Hammett’s Hotel, Nomi Park at The Wayfinder Hotel, The Beach House in Bristol, Flat Waves Food Shack and Sprout and Lentil in Middletown, and Rhody Roots in Warren.

“Though COVID-19 is drastically changing the way we do things all the time, it is a comfort to participate in Newport Restaurant week,” says Joann Carlson, owner of Jo’s American Bistro in Newport. “It is a tradition we look forward to each year, and though it may look different this year, all of the restaurants coming together and the support from guests is comforting in these trying times.”

Now in its 14th year, the annual event will partner with Commerce Rhode Island and their latest campaign, “Take It Outside,” which funded a grant to provide each guest with complimentary silver “warming blankets” at participating restaurants. The initiative, titled “Dining Under Wraps,” will run for the duration of Newport Restaurant Week through the end of the year and aims to facilitate more outdoor dining into the colder months.

The event will also partner with Rhode Island Hospitality Association (RIHA) to promote their latest initiative, the “Rhode Island Restaurant Pledge.” Designed as an agreement between local restaurants and their customers, the pledge is a promise from each participating restaurant that they are following strict sanitation practices, enforcing social distancing and maintaining the utmost care when it comes to customer safety.

“Restaurant deals are added to DiscoverNewportRestaurantWeek.org on a rolling basis. We encourage restaurants planning to participate to submit their deals as early as possible to give diners a comprehensive scope of all the creative deals being offered and to plan accordingly,” states Julie Grant, Digital Marketing & Special Projects Manager. “While things look different this year, Newport Restaurant Week and its partnering organizations are committed to helping restaurant doors stay open and to making guests feel safe while dining.”

Diners, chefs and restaurateurs can interact with one another throughout the event by using the hashtag #NPTRestaurantWeek on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. For an ongoing, real-time index of observations and images throughout the destination, users can include the hashtag #TheClassicCoast in their posts.

Newport Restaurant Week is proudly sponsored by Discover Newport, Rhode Island Hospitality Association, The City of Newport, the “Take it Outside” campaign from Commerce RI, Restore Greater Newport and OpenTable.