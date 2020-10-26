With Newport Public Schools closed for the day on Tuesday, Nov. 3rd in observance of Election Day, the City of Newport announced today that the Newport Recreation team will be offering a special one-day Mini-Camp to provide parents with a safe and supervised option for their child’s day off.

This special Election Day mini camp is open to children in Grades 1-3 and will run from 8:15 a.m. until 3 p.m. at The Hut on Golden Hill Street.

Registration costs $40 and is open to Newport residents only. To sign up, please visit register.communitypass.net.

Please note that space is limited. For answers to your questions or more information, please contact Newport Recreation at (401) 845-5800.