The City of Newport announced today that the city’s Planning Board is due to take up for the first time a draft North End Urban Plan during a special public hearing on Thursday, October 22nd at 6:30 p.m.

According to the City of Newport, the meeting will feature a presentation by the City’s consultants, NBBJ, who will be on hand to provide Planning Board members with an overview of the project and answer questions from the public.

Members of the public – and especially those who live in the North End neighborhood – are encouraged to share their thoughts about the plan, which is available either for download on the City’s website or in hard copy at the Newport Public Library.

Those interested in attending the meeting may do so via Zoom by visiting www.zoom.us/j/81113347647 or by dialing 1 888-788-0099 and entering Meeting ID: 811 1334 7647 and Password: 1639.

Questions may also be directed in advance to Peter Friedrichs, City Planner, via e-mail at pfriedrichs@cityofnewport.com, by mail to the attention of the Planning Board at 43 Broadway Newport, R.I. 02840, or by calling (401) 845-5472.