Highsnobiety and Newport Jazz Festival are pleased to announce Highsnobiety Jazz TV – a three-day content experience that will turn Highsnobiety’s digital platform into a public access television station dedicated to the art form of Jazz. Launching TODAY, October 26, and running through October 28, the program will feature a line-up of performances, DJ sets, and panels from across the worlds of music and fashion, as well as archival footage of Newport Jazz Festival performances.

With concerts and festivals around the world facing cancellation, Highsnobiety teamed up with the Newport Festivals Foundation, the nonprofit behind the iconic Newport Jazz and Folk Festivals, to bring to life this online musical program. With jazz serving a beacon for creative freedom across all disciplines, including its many admirers in the worlds of fashion and design, Highsnobiety Jazz TV is a celebration of musical boundary-breaking and the power of creativity.

“Especially at such a politically charged time, where public life has been interrupted, we wanted Jazz TV to create ‘a global living room’ where the creative community could enjoy and share the music that inspires us,” says Highsnobiety Editor-in-Chief Thom Bettridge on the project. “So many artists from so many fields owe such a creative debt to Jazz, so our aim was to give back even just a tiny fraction of that void we feel without having live music in the world.”

Highsnobiety is dedicated to raising funds for the Newport Festivals Musician Relief Fund, a non-profit initiative that provides financial relief to musicians in the Folk and Jazz communities experiencing a loss of income as a result of COVID-19 through revival and micro grants. As part of that effort, Highsnobiety has created a capsule collection of Jazz TV merchandise, featuring t-shirts, a hoodie, baseball caps and a tote bag that will debut on its ecommerce shop October 26, with a portion of all proceeds going to the Newport Festival Musician Relief Fund.

“Musicians are facing incredible challenges right now due to the pandemic, so we’re extremely grateful to Highsnobiety for helping raise awareness for Newport’s Musician Relief Fund which has granted over 450 direct grants to musicians in need,” says Newport’s Chief Creative Officer, Christopher Capotosto. “Without live touring, musicians need as much help as we can give, so we’re equally thankful for the opportunity to introduce some of our favorite Newport Jazz family musicians with the Highsnobiety community through Jazz TV.”

The full lineup showcases: DJ sets by Virgil Abloh, Ali Shaheed Muhammad, Toshio Matsuura, and Alex Da Kid, Fireside chats with Marcus J. Moore, Nubya Garcia, Christian Scott, and more, Performances and interviews with Tank & The Bangas, Charles Lloyd, Kunichi Nomura, Masego (waiting), Tremaine Emory, Cali Dewitt, Christian McBride, Ashley Henry, and more.

ABOUT HIGHSNOBIETY: Founded in 2005, Highsnobiety is a publisher and creative agency dedicated to pioneering new terrain in the worlds of culture and style. In a world where being culture-obsessed has become the rule (not the exception), our mission is to turn curious outsiders into cultivated insiders.