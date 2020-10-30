Newport Historical Society to host weekly Holiday Lantern Tours beginning November 13

The Newport Historical Society’s Holiday Lantern Tour, an annual tradition for families across the Ocean State, is the perfect activity to get into the holiday spirit while following COVID-19 protocol.

Presented by the NHS’s tour program, Newport History Tours, the Holiday Lantern Tour features the history of early American holiday traditions and explores how Newporters did—or didn’t—celebrate the holidays. This walking tour is one of the few occasions when visitors can explore Newport’s early history at dusk with an expert tour guide.

Tours begin Friday, November 13, 2020 at 4pm and run on Fridays and Saturdays through December 26, 2020. Beginning Friday, November 27th, tours will be offered at 4pm and 4:30pm; there is no tour presented on Friday December 25th.

Newport History Tours is known for presenting tours to small groups to ensure a better experience for all and, in 2020, group size is capped at just ten participants. The tour departs from the Colony House, located at the top of Washington Square, and lasts approximately one hour. Tickets, which must be purchased at NewportHistoryTours.org, cost $20 per person, $15 for Newport Historical Society members and active duty military, and $8 for children ages 5-12.

All participants are required to wear a face mask and the tour guide wears a voice amp to further ensure a positive experience while everyone practices social distancing. Visitors must maintain six feet apart from members of their tour group that are outside of their “quaranteam” and should be prepared to answer a series of screening questions to ensure the health of everyone attending.

Additionally, the Museum of Newport History & Shop will be open exclusively for Holiday Lantern Tour participants from 3pm-4pm on the Fridays and Saturdays when the tour is offered, and tour participants can enjoy 10% off their purchase at the Shop. The Colony House will also be open for visitors to peek inside the first floor from 3pm – 4:30pm on the dates when the tour is offered.

For more details visit: NewportHistoryTours.org, ShopNewportHistory.com or call the Museum of Newport History & Shop at 401-841-8770.

About the Newport Historical Society

