The Newport Historical Society is pleased to be a member of the New England Regional Fellowship Consortium, a collaboration of 30 major cultural agencies offering at least twenty awards in 2021-22.

Applicants are invited to apply for 2021-2022 research grants now. Grants provide a stipend of $5,000 for a minimum of eight weeks of research at three or more participating institutions, beginning June 1, 2021, and ending May 31, 2022.

All applications must be completed using the online form at masshistfellowships.slideroom.com and are due by February 1, 2021.