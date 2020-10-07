With funding from the Elks National Foundation (ENF), the Newport

Elks Lodge #104 is sponsoring Virtual Mental Health First Aid (MHFA)

certification classes for adults who work with youth ages 12 to 18. The

class, taught by Newport Mental Health’s MHFA Trainer Sandy Oxx, is

free to participants and will be held on Saturdays in October 2020

through March 2021. Check the website to register and for exact times

and dates: http://www.newportmentalhealth.org/mhfa.



Similar to CPR and First Aid classes, MHFA helps participants learn

the signs and symptoms of mental health disorders and how to best

assist someone in crisis or with an emerging mental health disorder.

The Mental Health First Aid class is part of Newport Mental Health’s

new youth center at 42 Valley Road, set to open in November.