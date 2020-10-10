Candidates for Newport’s three city council ward seats appear to be far more active raising and spending funds than those running for at-large seats, according to campaign finance reports filed on Oct. 6 with the state Board of Elections. The reports were due 28 days before the election.

The most active fundraiser since the last filing period in July was Charles Holder, who raised $16,609 during the latest period in his effort to win the seat vacated by Lynn Ceglie, who is running for an at-large seat. Holder’s opponent, Kim Salerno, raised $6,700 during the period, which includes a $1,000 loan.

During this COVID-19 period, fundraising and some traditional spending has become difficult. Candidates on a local level often rely upon fundraising events from large gatherings to house parties, and funds are often spent on rallies and appearances at places like senior housing, where candidates find food as a great way to engage potential voters.

Many of the expenses have been for local media, print materials, mailings, and consultants

We’ll look at fundraising in many local races and begin here with the Newport City Council. Here’s a look at the council ward and at-large races.