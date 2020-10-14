The Newport Art Museum today announced that it will present a new exhibition, “Call & Response,” which will be on view October 17 – December 31, 2020.

“Call & Response” showcases innovative works of art by regional artists while offering a glimpse of the Museum’s collection through fresh eyes.

Donnabelle Casis, Untitled (220-17 RM), 2020, Gouache on panel, 40 x 32 x 2 inches, Courtesy of the artist.

Newport Art Museum is home to over 2,700 works of art including prints, drawings, photographs, sculptures, paintings, textiles, and decorative arts. For this exhibition, regional artists working in a diverse array of media were invited to plumb the Museum’s collection for creative inspiration with the goal of creating an original work of art, in any medium, in response to a museum object. The exhibition will feature each artist’s imaginative work of art beside the collection work to which it responds.

This exhibition aligns with the Museum’s mission to share a diversity of art and experiences that spark reflection, inspiration, discovery, and connections within our Newport community and beyond.

Participating artists include:

Cicely Carew, Donnabelle Casis, Jill Colinan, Becci Davis, Holly Gaboriault, Amy Giese, Kevin Gilmore, Jungil Hong, Molly Kaderka, Rachel Loischild, Saberah Malik, Anna McNeary, Kelsey Miller, Mara Trachtenberg, and Max Van Pelt.

Collection artists include:

James Baker, Donna Bruton, Francis Adams Comstock, Howard Gardiner Cushing, Bob Dilworth, Amano Kunihiro, John La Farge, Rania Matar, Joseph Norman, Palmer Family, Lissa Rivera, Hugh Townley, Claudia Widdiss.

The Newport Art Museum is located at 76 Bellevue Avenue, Newport, RI. Visit newportartmuseum.org or call 401-848-8200 for details.