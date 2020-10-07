In conjunction with its exhibition “Andy Warhol: Big Shot,” Newport Art Museum has announced that they will host a virtual Curator Conversation with Senior Curator Dr. Francine Weiss on Wednesday, October 14 at 5:30 pm.

This lively and illuminating conversation will feature John W. Smith, Director of the RISD Museum and previously Assistant Director of collections and exhibitions at The Andy Warhol Museum, and Vincent Freemont, who worked at the Factory with Warhol for nearly 20 years and is co-founder of the Warhol Foundation, and will shed some light on who Warhol was when he was not behind or in front of the camera. The talk is live, held on Zoom, and followed by Q&A with the presenters.

Tickets are $10 for Museum members and $15 for general admission. Registration is required to access the Zoom presentation, and is available at newportartmuseum.org/events.



Newport Art Museum members are also invited to experience “Andy Warhol: Big Shot” during two exclusive guided tours led by Executive Director Norah Diedrich. Tours are being offered Thursday, October 22 at 5:30 pm and Thursday, November 19 at 5:30 pm, are free for Museum members, and reservations are required. Space is limited in accordance with state-issued COVID-19 guidelines. Curated by Senior Curator Dr. Francine Weiss, “Andy Warhol: Big Shot” is a rare look at the breadth of Warhol’s artistic range from silkscreen prints and line drawings, to painting and commercial work. Members are invited for a behind the scenes look and complimentary drink during these exclusive tours. Registration is required and is available at newportartmuseum.org/events.



All visitors are invited to enjoy the Museum and grounds Tuesday – Saturday from 10 am – 4 pm, Sundays from 12 – 5 pm, and Thursday evenings until 7 pm during Museum late nights. By extending Thursday hours, the Museum offers visitors additional opportunities to enjoy time in the galleries, experience the transformative and restorative power of art, and foster lifelong museum-going habits. In 2019, the Museum changed its admission policy to extend free admission to young persons up to age 17, encouraging families with children and teens to experience Museum visits together. In addition, the Newport Art Museum was the second Museum in RI to become a member of Museums for All, a national program through the Institute of Museum and Library Sciences, which offers each Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card holder up to 4 free adult admissions to the Museum.



“Extended museum hours, free admission for students 17 years and younger, and our participation in Museums for All enable greater access to all our museum has to offer,” said Norah Diedrich, Executive Director of the Newport Art Museum. “There is a certain magic that happens in our galleries when people connect with the works of art – and each other, so welcome.”



Newport Art Museum proudly opened its doors to public visitors on Thursday, July 2, 2020 after temporarily closing due to the coronavirus. After four months, the Museum has welcomed visitors back to its galleries and grounds, as well as virtually. More information is available at newportartmuseum.org.



Newport Art Museum is grateful to the following for their support of “Andy Warhol: Big Shot”: Diane B. Wilsey, Grenville and Sandra Craig, John Peixinho, Ralph and Ala Isham, Bank of America Private Bank, Newport Lamp & Shade Company, and PHILLIPS.