The Newport Art Museum today announced that it will present a series of five Artist Talks featuring all fifteen contemporary artists featured in its new exhibition, “Call & Response.”

The exhibition, on view through February 7, 2021, showcases innovative works of art by regional artists while offering a glimpse of the Museum’s collection through fresh eyes. Newport Art Museum is home to over 2,700 works of art including prints, drawings, photographs, sculptures, paintings, textiles, and decorative arts. In “Call & Response,” regional artists working in a diverse array of media were invited to plumb the Museum’s collection for creative inspiration with the goal of creating an original work of art, in any medium, in response to a museum object. The exhibition features each artist’s imaginative work of art besides the collection work to which it responds.

“Call & Response” Artist Talks will feature 2-4 artists each, images of their selected collection work and evocative responses, as well as a look into their process. Talks will be delivered live on Zoom and the link will be sent directly to registrants. Each talk is free for Museum members, $10 for General Admission. Registration is required and available at newportartmuseum.org.



“Call & Response” Artist Talks:

Amy Giese, Kevin Gilmore & Kelsey Miller

October 28, 2020, 5:30 pm

Becci Davis, Jill Colinan & Holly Gaboriault

November 11, 2020, 5:30 pm

Mara Trachtenberg, Molly Kaderka & Saberah Malik

November 22, 2020, 4 pm

Anna McNeary, Jungil Hong, Donnabelle Casis & Cicely Carew

December 2, 2020, 5:30 pm

Max Van Pelt & Rachel Loischild

December 9, 2020, 5:30 pm

“Call & Response,” as well as the accompanying virtual artist talks, align with the Museum’s mission to share a diversity of art and experiences that spark reflection, inspiration, discovery, and connections within our Newport community and beyond. The Newport Art Museum is located at 76 Bellevue Avenue, Newport, RI. Visit newportartmuseum.org or call 401-848-8200 for details.

Collection artists in the exhibition include James Baker, Donna Bruton, Francis Adams Comstock, Howard Gardiner Cushing, Bob Dilworth, Amano Kunihiro, John La Farge, Rania Matar, Joseph Norman, Palmer Family, Lissa Rivera, Hugh Townley, Claudia Widdiss.