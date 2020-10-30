By Tracy Jonsson, Founding + Artistic Director of Newport Art House

Newport Art House pushes the for the arts this fall and winter! More on the organization, whose mission it is to nurture, showcase, and promote the contemporary arts, can be found at www.newportarthouse.com



-Petition for Artist Housing and Studios Cultural Complex in Newport: Sanctuary II. Now is the time to direct investment into the cultural economy of Newport by investing in its embedded arts community. Sustainability is built through housing and creative spaces that elevates the authentic artist community and drives Newport into a year-round, prospering, and vibrant future. Sign the petition or contribute fiscally to our capital campaign before November 3rd! www.newportarthouse.com/sanctuary



-Art Opening for Mia Tarducci and Steven Aten +NAH Tarducci Studios Open House at Innovate Newport, November 5th and 6th, 6-9PM, RSVP required! Come check Innovate Newport out, bejeweled as it is by the contemporary works of Tarducci and Aten, both Aquidneck Island-born and based artists. Stop in at the NAH Tarducci Studios where artists James Sundquist, Kelsy Patnaud and NAH staff can share out about the initiative for artists studio spaces in Newport. Enjoy live jazz by Ben Shaw, cash bar, and tours of the Innovate Newport building in a socially distant and safe event. www.newportarthouse.com



-Future: A Visualization, Pt. 2 Afro-futurism, rescheduled for November 18th, 7:00-8:30PM will feature a conversation with nationally-renowned futurist and author Ytasha Womack, time-less traveler and musician Jojo Abot, local leader Allyson McCalla, and local artist Jytique, aka Omega Arts. Happening in-person at 73 Pelham Street (4,900 sq ft, 30 person capacity) as well as virtually. Funded by the Rhode Island Council for the Humanities. RSVP required, www.newportarthouse.com/future/



-NAH Virtual Auction: intake closes October 30th! NAH is curating a winter selection of gifts for our donors and supporters that allows them to shore-up both our organization and our talented local arts community! Visual artists are encouraged to present works towards our Virtual Art Auction Fund-raiser, with the option to receive 50% of proceeds raised. The auction will run November 25th-December 12th, 2020. Intake at https://newportarthouse.com/auction/



-BAFL Bundle Registration starts November 2nd! Potters, sculptors, print-makers, and other artists with small works are invited to participate in our solution to the cancellation of our annual BAFL Market this year; our curated BAFL Bundle Project. Seeking artists who can submit a sample of work reproducible 20 times by date to be curated into multiple contemporary collections, or bundles. Bundles will be available for donations between $150-500 between November 25th-December 12th. https://newportarthouse.com/BAFL

