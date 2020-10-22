The COVID-19 pandemic has taken the world by storm and changed almost every part of our lives. And it is younger children who have had the most difficult time adapting to these changes and understanding them.



Inspired by this reality, author Sandi Martineau has written Super 19 – a book for children under age 12 about why they need to wear a face covering. The children in the story show how powerful it can be to help others by wearing a simple piece of fabric on their faces like a superhero, and it relays the message that anyone can do their part no matter how young they might be.



It is also the author’s hope that one day, after the pandemic passes, the book can be tucked away and saved in a family “time capsule” to be taken out and read to their own children so the next generation can see how they did their part to keep others safe.



The book includes instructions on how to obtain a free mask from the author after purchase.



Super 19 is illustrated by Glocester, Rhode Island artist Jamie Forgetta.



Sandi Martineau grew up in Pawtucket, Rhode Island and was the second oldest of six children. She feels blessed to have had a happy childhood and was taught to be responsible for herself and to do for others whatever she could. She became a teacher and enjoys helping young people know how much good they can do, no matter how small they are. She has three children, a daughter-in-law, and son-in-law who are very special people, and four grandchildren who make her heart smile just by thinking of them. Sandi currently resides in Swansea, Massachusetts.



Super 19

Written by Sandi Martineau

Illustrated by Jamie Forgetta

Paperback: $15.00

ISBN: 978-1-95252-152-2

Pages: 24

Release Date: October 2020