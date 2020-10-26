The Museum at the International Tennis Hall of Fame today announced that it will be closed for the winter months, November 2 – March 31. The museum will reopen to the public on April 1, 2021.

“During the upcoming winter months, we have decided to close the Museum at the International Tennis Hall of Fame. During this temporary closure, we will continue to provide opportunities for tennis fans around the world to connect with the sport’s history through digital exhibits, virtual experiences with Hall of Famers, and additional online content. We will also utilize this time to develop new content for the physical museum and digital offerings for the future. This temporary closure is in the best interest of the International Tennis Hall of Fame with regard to the health and safety of our staff and visitors and organizational finances. We look forward to welcoming visitors back once again starting April 1, 2021,” stated ITHF CEO Todd Martin in a press release.

Through tennisfame.com, fans can currently access several digital exhibits including Smash Hit, a look at the evolution of tennis racquets; Courting Fashion, which explores the history of tennis fashion; as well as online exhibits that showcase vintage tennis ball cans, inspiring tennis artifacts, a look at historic pauses in tennis history, and more. Additionally, the website features in depth biographies on the Hall of Famers, and numerous video content pieces featuring Hall of Famers sharing first-person stories about their remarkable lives and careers.

This temporary closure will only impact public access to the Museum. The International Tennis Hall of Fame offices; TeamFAME, the organization’s youth tennis enrichment program; and the Hall of Fame Indoor Tennis Club will remain open through the winter months.

The International Tennis Hall of Fame is a non-profit organization dedicated to preserving and promoting tennis history, utilizing that history to inspire across generations, and celebrating its greatest champions.

Any questions may be directed to newport@tennisfame.com.