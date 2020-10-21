Moe. is set to close out the Yarmouth Drive-in on Cape Cod’s inaugural season with concerts this Friday, October 23 and Saturday, October 24. The band’s latest tour will mark 30 years since they first began performing together. Tickets for moe. are on sale now at yarmouthdrivein.com.

Moe. is treasured for their mesmerizing musical synergy, unfettered showmanship, and smart, resonant songcraft. For three decades, the band has corralled myriad musical forms on a truly original journey rich with crafty, clever songwriting and astonishing resourcefulness. Fueled by an impassioned fan base, moe. has spent much of those thirty years on the road, encompassing countless live performances marked by eclectic wit, deep friendship, and exploratory invention. Having built an enduring legacy with hard work and a confirmed commitment to creativity and community, moe. seem as surprised as anyone to find themselves at such a significant landmark.

Impossible to pigeonhole as anything other than simply moe., this one-of-a-kind band has never been easily categorized, their sonic adventurousness and tongue-in-cheek humor distinctly and undeniably their own. Despite current circumstances, moe. is celebrating their milestone anniversary with characteristic self-deprecation and wistful optimism.

The Yarmouth Drive-in presented more than 50 concerts, live comedy shows, legacy family movies, and streams of professional sports since the beginning of July and welcomed over 60,000 guests to the site. The season included sold out shows from Illiza Shlesinger, Ripe, Greg Gutfeld, two shows with Bert Kreischer, Sal Vulcano, Chase Rice Mt. Joy, Goose, Caamp, and two shows with Disco Biscuits plus concerts from Grace Potter, Mt Joy, Marcus King Trio and much more. Dirty Heads are set to perform Thursday, October 22 as part of the closing week schedule.

The Yarmouth Drive-in has been one of the largest venues offering live entertainment in New England this summer and has become the blueprint for the return of the fan and band interactive experience at live entertainment venues. Employing more than 100 people, the venue has provided a much needed boost to the area economy during the pandemic.

Tickets for moe., Friday, October 23 and Saturday, October 24 7:00 PM at the Yarmouth Drive-in on Cape Cod are on sale now at yarmouthdrivein.com. Tickets will also be available the night of show at the gate, subject to availability. Each ticket will cover one car with up to four people and range from $150 to $250 depending on where the guest wants to park. Two-night tickets will also be available at a discount. Fans with more than four guests in their vehicle can purchase additional tickets (up to three additional guests) for $30 per person.

The Yarmouth Drive-in on Cape Cod is located at 669 Route 28, West Yarmouth, MA.