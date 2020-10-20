The Town of Middletown today announced that it is sponsoring its first annual Holiday Card Art Contest as a way of spreading seasonal cheer and promoting the beauty of Middletown in the community.

The winning submission will be used to decorate the holiday card that the Town of Middletown sends to employees, volunteers, and officials who help make Middletown a great place to live and work, according to a press release from the Town of Middletown.

The Town of Middletown provided the following details regarding the contest;

Eligibility: This contest is open to all Middletown residents, including school age children, amateur artists and photography enthusiasts.

Deadline: Tuesday, November 24, 2020 by 4 p.m.

Theme: “Winter Holiday in Middletown” – Please share your favorite places, memories or landscape of Middletown in winter. Be creative, share your holiday spirit and have fun! Size: Submission(s) should be sized to fit a rectangular card, either portrait or landscape orientation. Dimension limits: at least 5 inches by 7 inches, not to exceed by 5.5 inches by 8 inches.

Media: Artwork should be in full color on art or photo paper or similar material; drawing, painting or photography welcome.

How to Enter: Artwork may be mailed or dropped off to the Town Administrator’s office, Middletown Town Hall, 350 East Main Road, Middletown, RI 02842. All submissions must include the artist’s name, Middletown street address (no PO boxes), phone number, age of student (if relevant) and email contact information.

Name of Artist: The name of the artist should not be on front of artwork. Please put name and contact info on back of artwork. Please include a self-addressed stamped envelope if you would like your work returned to you by US mail.

Notification: All entrants will be notified by email of the receipt of their submission. The artist whose submission is chosen by the Town of Middletown will be notified by email and/or phone.

Prizes: The person whose artwork is chosen by town staff for the annual holiday card will have their artwork featured on the front and their name printed on the back of the card. In addition, the winner will receive a $50 gift card and a matted and framed finished holiday card presented to them by town officials.

Use of Artwork: The winning entry and the name of the artist will be reproduced on holiday cards and other material for distribution. A submitted entry will serve as authorization for the Town of Middletown to use artwork and name of artist for publication purposes. By participating in this contest, all contestants attest that their submitted artwork is original and created by them.

For more information call the Town Administrator’s office at (401) 849-2898.