In a letter to parents and guardians of Middletown Public School Students on Thursday, Superintendent Rosemarie Kraeger confirmed that a 12th grade student at Middletown High School has recently tested positive for COVID-19.

This is the second student to test positive this week, according to the Superintendent.

The full letter from October 29;

October 29, 2020

Dear Parents and Guardians of Middletown Public School Students:

On October 29, 2020, the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) was notified that a student in Grade 12th at Middletown High School tested positive for COVID-19. This is the second case in two days. We are learning that some of our students attended a party where students were not socially distancing or wearing masks. The RIDOH is now considering this event a possible “super spreader” event. I ask that you be vigilant with your child. “If you hear/see something, say something.” We all need to work together to keep our community safe.

Staff have been working closely with RIDOH’s COVID-19 Unit to determine who had close contact with the person who tested positive. A “close contact” is defined as a person(s) who were within 6 feet of an infected person (with or without a mask) for at least 15 minutes or having unprotected direct contact with secretions of a person with confirmed COVID-19 during the infectious period (i.e. an infected person coughs in another person’s face). All close contacts will be notified and advised to quarantine for 14 days.

Symptoms of COVID-19 can include a cough, fever and chills, muscle and body aches, headache, runny nose or stuffy nose, sore throat, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, fatigue, and recent loss of taste or smell. Children usually experience symptoms that are milder than adults.

If you develop any of these symptoms, contact your healthcare provider or call the K12 COVID Test Scheduling Service at 1-844-857-1814 in order to schedule a test. You should not be charged any co-payments/deductible for testing per State and Federal guidance. Lack of insurance coverage will never stop someone from receiving a test.

At this time there is no impacted classroom. We are, however, addressing any members of sport teams that might have been at this party or in “close contact” with team members as part of the tracing process.

Should you have any questions, please contact me at 401-849-2122 or rkraeger@mpsri.net. For additional information about COVID-19, visit: https://health.ri.gov/covid/

Sincerely,

Rosemarie K. Kraeger

Superintendent of Schools

RKK/mt

cc: Building Principal

School Nurse

The full letter from October 28

October 28, 2020

Dear Parents/Guardians of Middletown Public School Students:

Today, October 28, 2020, we were notified that a student in Grade 12 at Middletown High School tested positive for COVID-19. Staff have been working diligently to determine who had close contact with the person who tested positive. A “close contact” is defined as a person(s) who were within 6 feet of an infected person (with or without a mask) for at least 15 minutes or having unprotected direct contact with secretions of a person with confirmed COVID-19 during the infectious period (i.e. an infected person coughs in another person’s face). All close contacts will be notified and advised to get a test. The Rhode Island Department of Health will be involved and provide further guidance.

Symptoms of COVID-19 can include a cough, fever and chills, muscle and body aches, headache, runny nose or stuffy nose, sore throat, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, fatigue, and recent loss of taste or smell. Children usually experience symptoms that are milder than adults.

If you develop any of these symptoms, contact your healthcare provider or call the K12 COVID Test Scheduling Service at 1-844-857-1814 in order to schedule a test. You should not be charged any co-payments/deductible for testing per State and Federal guidance. Lack of insurance coverage will never stop someone from receiving a test.

At this time there is no impacted classroom. Some sports teams, out of an abundance of caution, have canceled practice until further tracing is complete.

Should you have any questions, please contact me at 401-849-2122 or rkraeger@mpsri.net. For additional information about COVID-19, visit: https://health.ri.gov/covid/

Sincerely,

Rosemarie K. Kraeger

Superintendent of Schools

RKK/mt

cc: Building Principal

School Nurse