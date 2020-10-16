Rhed’s Hot Sauce, a locally-owned boutique hot-sauce company, recently announced that is has won two ‘Screaming Mi Mi’ awards in the prestigious 2020 NYC Hot Sauce Expo, reportedly taking first place in the Asian category with its ‘Déjà vu’ sauce and third place in the Jalapeño category with its ‘Club Jalapeño’ sauce.

Each year, hundreds of hot sauce companies from around the globe compete and try to win what is considered the most admired award in the hot-sauce industry. While virtual this year, each hot-sauce company safely and securely sent its sauces to the judges for review in numbered containers without labels or branding for a truly blind taste test in each category.

Judges include some of New York’s finest in the culinary industry. The panel consists of celebrity chefs from major TV networks, food critics from magazines, newspapers, bloggers, hot sauce retailers and some of NYC’s top chefs. The Screaming Mi Mi Awards has 16 different categories and one Grand Champion making this the hardest award to win in the hot sauce industry. Winners were recently notified via Facebook Live as well as through email.

“We are thrilled to have Rhed’s Hot Sauce and Rhode Island represented in this exclusive circle,” said Deja Hart, Owner, Rhed’s Hot Sauce in a statement. “Creating and developing Rhed’s hot sauces has been my passion which began as a hobby, growing peppers in our backyard, and grew into a successful business; now purchasing thousands of pounds of peppers each year from local Rhode Island Farms. I could not be prouder of this honor!”

‘Déjà vu’ features a blend of fermented hot chiles with layers of charred onions, smokey sea salt, tangy tamarind and the umami flavor of black garlic. This sauce works well as a dipping sauce, spicy BBQ sauce or flavor enhancer for other dishes.

‘Club Jalapeño’ is mild in heat yet bold and zingy. Made with charred onions and garlic, fermented fresh jalapeños and shishito peppers, tomatillos and just a hint of cilantro. This sauce is mild enough to mix with olive oil and use as a dressing on corn, bean and tomato salad.

Rhed’s Hot Sauces are sold in local markets throughout Rhode Island including Dave’s, Clements, Belmont and Tom’s Markets; and are served in many restaurants including Newport Restaurant Group restaurants, T’s restaurants, Anthony’s Seafood, Corner Café, Rome point Café, Seven Stars Bakeries and more.