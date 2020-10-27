Metered parking, which was in effect from June 1 – October 31, 2020, will be free beginning on Sunday, November 1.

Off-Season Metered Parking is in effect from November 1st through April 30th, 2021. There is no fee for parking at meters during this time but a 3-hour limit remains in effect until 6 pm daily.

Newport Police Department and their Parking Division do continue to monitor streets and do enforce the parking code of ordinances throughout the “off-season”

Of note, parking on any city street or in any city lot for more than 24 hours is prohibited.

Public Parking Lots

The City Of Newport operates 5 public parking lots from May 1st through October 31st; Gateway Parking Lot, Mary Street Parking Lot, Easton’s Beach Lot, Long Wharf Lot and Touro Street Parking Lot.

Many of these lots, especially Mary Street in Downtown Newport, are open to the public and allow free parking during the offseason.

Residential Parking

The Residential Parking Program restricts curbside parking on designated residential streets from May 1st to October 1st of each year to holders of Resident Parking Permits, visitor passes or temporary permits.

For More Information, Visiting Parking & Transportation