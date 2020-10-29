Hogan Associates today announced the sale of The Mary Armington House, which is located at 130 Touro Street in Newport.

The property sold for the first time in 36 years on October 27, 2020 for $1,699,000.

The building sold within seven days of listing. Jeff Brooks of Hogan Associates represented the Seller, and Kate Rooney of Gustave White represented the Buyer.

“We were thrilled to receive multiple offers on this property and wrap the process up so quickly for the Seller,” said listing agent Jeff Brooks of Hogan Associates. “The real estate market is very active right now and it continues to be a great time to sell.”

The Mary Armington House is estimated by The Newport Historical Society to have been built in the 1840s, and was updated to its current design with the mansard roof circa 1850, according to Hogan Associates. Over its history, the house has served a number of different purposes as a mixed-use building. Originally, it was a single family home, then an upscale guest house, followed by a dentist’s office, and finally for the last 36 years the building has been home to the law offices of Macioci & Fisher, while the three attached apartments have remained residential.