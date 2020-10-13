FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – FunGuys Events announced today that Gillette Stadium will host the Magic of Lights drive-through lights experience for the first time this holiday season from Nov. 13, 2020 through Jan. 2, 2021.

The Magic of Lights drive-through experience features dazzling themed light displays using the latest LED technology and digital animations. The home of the six-time Super Bowl Champion New England Patriots and New England Revolution will shine bright all holiday season, as guests experience the thrill of the spectacular mile-long holiday lights display with various holiday light features. Guests will enjoy the brand new drive-through Blizzard Tunnel and Magic of Lights favorites including the 12 Days of Christmas, Winter Wonderland and the Night Before Christmas, all from the safety of their own vehicle.

Tickets for this safe and festive holiday event go on sale Friday, Oct. 16 at https://MagicOfLights.com/. Special Early Bird pricing is available at $25 per vehicle beginning Oct. 16, the lowest prices will be all season long. After the Early Bird pricing window closes, advance admission will be $30 per vehicle and $35 at the gate. Special bus and limo pricing is also available.

Gillette Stadium will host Magic of Lights daily from Nov. 13, 2020 through Jan. 2, 2021. Magic of Lights will run from dusk through 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and from dusk until 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Some exclusions may apply. For a complete schedule and to purchase tickets, visit https://MagicOfLights.com/.

Magic of Lights and Gillette Stadium staff will be on-hand to ensure all proper social distancing guidelines are being followed. Please refer to the Commonwealth of Massachusetts’ website for COVID-19 travel restrictions and guidelines.