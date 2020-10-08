By Nicole Nicoletta

Jee Holden (17) of Middletown is a prime example of how hard work, passion, and dedication can accomplish great things. With the help of Adam Powers (16) of Jamestown, another reseller, they are funding and running their very own streetwear and sneaker pop-up shop this weekend at 181 Bellevue Ave (Bellevue Plaza) in Newport from Saturday through Monday, 12 pm – 8 pm only. Brands featured include Supreme, Jordan, and many more including highly sought after and limited edition items.



Jee started his hobby of re-selling items two years ago from his bedroom after being inspired by his friend James who had his own streetwear page on Instagram. Shortly after, Jee and James partnered. The Instagram page grew in popularity and they continued to expand their offerings until Jee branched out to create his own sneaker page on instagram, @plugofri.



While his parents have been very supportive of his entrepreneurial endeavors including transporting him to trade shows, shoe drops and sneaker releases in New York and Boston, they admit that they have had little input and that Jee is the driving force. “When he decides to do something he is passionate about, he just goes for it,” said his mother Tami. She explained that since he was young, he would decide to focus on something and just make it happen. For Jee, his interest in the shoe culture and desire to bring these phenomena to Newport are two of his main driving forces.



Using only Instagram to connect with influencers, he now has nearly 20,000 followers. Some of his more well known followers include Jalen Green (future #1 pick of NBA draft) and rapper, Lil’ Keed. His followers expand the globe from as close as Newport to as far away as Australia.



Recently, he arranged a sneaker meet up with well-known rapper Lil’ Tjay and DJ for Polo G, Tony Tone. He even ended up backstage and on the tour bus when Lil’ Tjay visited the Ryan Center on his world tour. It is evident that he has a natural knack for connecting with people and promoting sneakers and streetwear.



AGORA is a streetwear and sneaker pop up shop experience happening this weekend only at 181 Bellevue Avenue (Bellevue Plaza), Newport, RI, October 10 – 12th from 12pm – 8pm.