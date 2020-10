The Rhode Island Board of Elections will host a meeting on Friday, October 16 at 10 am to discuss the decision by Newport Canvassing Authority to close Park Holm Center closed as a polling center. The only agenda item on their agenda is, “The Board may discuss and vote on the Newport Board of Canvassers decision to close the Park Holm Senior Center polling place in precinct 2109 and moving the location to the Pell Elementary School in precinct 2102.”