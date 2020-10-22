The Planning Board will be hosting a special Public Hearing for the proposed North End Urban Plan beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Highlighting the meeting will be a presentation by the City’s consultants, NBBJ, who will provide residents an overview of the project and answer questions.

This is a What’s Up Newp broadcast. Please follow the instructions below to participate/comment during this meeting.

Members of the public – especially those who live in the North End neighborhood – are encouraged to share their thoughts about the plan, which is available either for download on the City’s website at www.CityofNewport.com/Planning or in hard copy at the Newport Public Library.

Those interested in attending the meeting may do so via Zoom by visiting https://buff.ly/3nLaLX0 or by dialing 1 888-788-0099 and entering Meeting ID: 811 1334 7647 and Password: 1639.

Questions may also be directed in advance to Peter Friedrichs, City Planner, via e-mail at pfriedrichs@cityofnewport.com, by mail to the attention of the Planning Board at 43 Broadway Newport, R.I. 02840, or by calling (401) 845-5472.