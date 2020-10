Ray Gomes, a candidate for Newport School Committee, joined What’s Up Newp on Wednesday, October 14 at 9:30 am to chat about his campaign, his priorities, and why voters in Newport should re-elect him in the upcoming election.

Gomes is the current chairperson on the Newport School Committee.

What’s Up Newp has invited all candidates for Newport School Committee to join us for a conversation. We’re hosting and scheduling them on a first-come-first-serve basis.