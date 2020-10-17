VIDEO | Meet The Candidate: Linda Ujifusa, Portsmouth Town Council

Linda Ujifusa, a candidate for Portsmouth Town Council, joined What’s Up Newp on Saturday, October 17 at 12 pm to chat about her campaign, her priorities, and why voters in Portsmouth should re-elect her in the upcoming election.

Ujifusa currently sits on the Portsmouth Town Council and is the Town Council Vice President.

What’s Up Newp has invited all candidates for Portsmouth Town Council to join us for a conversation. We’re hosting and scheduling them on a first-come-first-serve basis.