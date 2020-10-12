Jim Miller, a candidate for Middletown Town Council, will join What’s Up Newp on Tuesday, October 13 at 7:30 am to chat about his campaign, his priorities, and why voters in Middletown should vote for him in the upcoming election.

What’s Up Newp has invited all candidates for Middletown Town Council to join us for a conversation. We’re hosting and scheduling them on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Watch live below or on our Facebook Page. The video will also be available to view afterward.