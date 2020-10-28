Home City & Government City & GovernmentNewsPeople & ProfilesWhat's Up Newp Live Stream LIVE ON WUN | Governor Raimondo’s COVID-19 Weekly Briefing (Oct. 28 at 1 pm) By Ryan Belmore - October 28, 2020 Share Facebook Twitter Linkedin Pinterest Email Print WhatsApp Governor Raimondo and the Rhode Island Department of Health will host a press briefing at 1 pm on Wednesday, October 28 to provide an update on COVID-19 in Rhode Island. -Advertisement - RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR City & Government Metered Parking Season comes to a close on Saturday City & Government VIDEO | Middletown Town Council meeting (Oct. 27) City & Government Rhode Island Handgun Safety Certificate applications in 2020 break record News Reminder: ‘Fall Back’ this weekend; check smoke detectors, too News Sean Galvin Comics | Being from Rhode Island City & Government Governor Raimondo calls for up to 600 MW of new offshore wind energy for Rhode Island