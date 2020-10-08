The Top of the Hill Neighborhood Association has partnered with What’s Up Newp to bring to its members, and any other interested parties, a discussion with the Newport City Council 2nd Ward candidates, Kim Salerno and Charlie Holder.

During the discussion, candidates will be covering a number of topics provided by the Top of the Hill Association. It is hoped that this conversation will give voters the insights that will allow them to make a better-informed decision on election day. The discussion will be held live virtually at 7 pm on Thursday, October 8th.

Those wishing to watch the conversation can do so live, or anytime afterward, on our website, on our Facebook Page, or on YouTube. Those wishing to participate in the conversation or who wish to ask a question of the candidates can leave comments and questions on Facebook or email them ahead of the conversation to Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.

Top of the Hill Association is a non-profit organization whose mission is to promote social and cultural interaction among its neighborhood members, to maintain and enhance the character and integrity of the neighborhood, and to enhance the quality of life of neighborhood residents.