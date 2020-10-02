The State of Rhode Island Board of Elections will host a meeting at 4:30 pm on Friday, October 2nd.

Among the items on the agenda is the action of the board to discuss and vote on polling locations for the upcoming General Election. See the full agenda here – https://bit.ly/3nfeV9e

This is a What’s Up Newp broadcast. To listen and/or participate in the official meeting call 1-312-626-6799. Meeting id is 85796232901#.