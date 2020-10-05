On Thursday, October 29 at 7:00 pm, Middletown-based Lucy’s Heart, will their annual Fall For Lucy’s Hearth.

The exciting one-hour virtual event, hosted by New York Times Bestselling Author Marie Force, will showcase what Lucy’s Hearth does for the homeless children and families it serves and even includes a virtual 360-degree tour of our fabulous facility, narrated from a child’s perspective.

Lucy’s Hearth is a 24-hour emergency and transitional shelter for families and their children who are homeless due to economic hardship, family crisis, divorce, eviction, and severe shortage of safe, affordable housing. The primary goal is to foster independence and help the residents gain the life skills necessary to prevent future homelessness.

“We face an unprecedented health and financial crisis as many Rhode Island families face eviction from their homes,” noted Lucy’s Hearth Executive Director Kelly A. Lee. “Lucy’s stands ready to help these families get back on their feet and end the cycle of homelessness as quickly as possible. Through the COVID-19 pandemic, our facility has remained open and operational, with our staff and leadership stepping up and taking extra safety measures to ensure the well-being and safety of our families.”

“Because we are one of the few homeless shelters that accepts children, Lucy’s Hearth has been hit exceptionally hard by this health crisis,” Board Chair Mark Gorman said. “Now, more than ever, we are asking our generous and caring community to open their hearts to the homeless families we serve, and have a virtually fun evening with us on October 29 at the same time.”

Visit LiveFromLucys.org to register and donate.