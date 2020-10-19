Dear Editor, a letter of support –

Those who have written endorsements for Kim Salerno to represent Second Ward on the city council have done such a wonderful job that my humble endorsement may not sway many voters, but please consider this short letter.

It is true that Kim was not born here nor did she attend high school here, that was a decision her parents made. However, when she could decide, Kim Salerno moved her family here, began a business and volunteered to help the city she loves. Her exemplary performance on the historic district commission and the planning board(current) attest to her devotion to protecting our exceptional quality of life while preserving our neighborhoods, our historic past and developing a more diverse economy.

I have known Kim almost since the day she moved here. She is my friend, neighbor and a participant on foreign policy discussion group; she is smart, knowledgeable and a visionary who will help guide our city to the best possible future.



Your vote for Kim Salerno is a vote for a better Newport, a Newport with first class schools, strong neighborhoods and a flourishing business community, – who could ask for more. Vote for Kim!

John Drotos, Newport