Dear Editor,

Our island community is proud of our scenic views, agricultural history, wildlife habitat, and recreational spaces. Much of the land that provides these assets is vulnerable to development, and its attendant issues with traffic, crowding, and pollution. I ask my fellow Middletown residents to please join me in voting YES on the Open Space Bond question (#2), on November 3. Our town will use these funds to permanently conserve and protect important open spaces, helping us to retain the beauty, character, and health of our neighborhoods. Please, this is so important to save open space for us, and for future generations.

Josie Rock